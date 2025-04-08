Khankendi hosts 7th ADA University Policy Forum

Khankendi, April 8, AZERTAC

The 7th ADA University Policy Forum, themed "Facing the New World Order," took place in Khankendi on Tuesday.

Co-organized by the ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, the event brings together more than 80 international experts and representatives from think tanks across 44 countries.

Opening remarks were delivered by Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University, deputy of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

The forum featured two panel discussions: "Geopolitical Shifts and Their Impact on Regional Sovereignty," moderated by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center; and "New World Order: Expectations from Economic Transformation and the Digital Revolution," moderated by Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice Rector of ADA University.

The first panel explored the impact of changes in the global balance of power on national sovereignty, strategic stability in the region, and accountable partnerships. The second panel focused on economic independence, the impact of technology on the global distribution of power, and sustainable development approaches.

Forum participants described the event in Khankendi as a demonstration of Azerbaijan's commitment to open dialogue and international cooperation in its restoration and reintegration policy.

The event also saw discussions on global energy security, regional trade, and management of digital economy and natural resources in the new world order.

Forum participants toured the city of Khankenki before traveling to Baku.

The Forum will continue on April 9 in Baku.