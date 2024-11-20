Moroccan press attaches great importance to COP29

Rabat, November 20, Chouaib Brhadda, AZERTAC

The activities of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, currently being held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, have drawn significant attention from Moroccan media across various formats, including print, electronic, and audiovisual platforms. The official Moroccan news agency, Maghreb Arabe Press, has accredited a large team of specialized journalists, photographers, and technicians to provide in-depth reports and interviews directly from the event.

Moroccan media outlets are closely following the conference’s activities, focusing on its key programs and the participation of the Moroccan delegation, led by Morocco’s Head of the Government, Aziz Akhannouch. The delegation has been warmly received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The coverage has also highlighted Akhannouch’s visit to the Moroccan and Azerbaijani pavilions, located in the Blue Zone of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Accompanied by Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, and Adil Embarch, Morocco’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Akhannouch was briefed on the achievements of both nations in addressing climate challenges, particularly in renewable energy.

Medi 1 TV, a prominent Moroccan channel with international reach, reported on the continuation of COP29 against a backdrop of geopolitical turbulence, trade wars, and the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed skepticism regarding climate issues. Medi 1 TV also noted warnings that 2024 is projected to be the hottest year on record. The channel recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s opening speech, in which he called COP29 a “moment of truth” for the Paris Agreement.

Journalist Hassan Elyousfi, writing for the digital newspaper Al-I'lamy, emphasized that COP29 represents a significant opportunity to advance environmental journalism. He noted that the media can play a key role in raising public awareness about climate issues, such as carbon emissions, environmental degradation, and renewable energy, by delivering accurate and impactful content.

Elyousfi also highlighted the potential for cooperation between environmental institutions and media organizations, suggesting that partnerships with national and international environmental bodies could enhance Arab media’s ability to provide reliable coverage.

The electronic newspaper Anfas Press reported on the participation of the Tensift Region Development Center at COP29. Its president, Dr. Ahmed Chehbouni, delivered a workshop presentation titled "Climate-Sensitive Regional Financing: A Crucial Issue," emphasizing the need to direct investments toward projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bolster resilience, and support the carbon economy.

Meanwhile, Morocco News 7 highlighted Morocco’s leadership in climate adaptation efforts. Represented at COP29 by Head of the Government Aziz Akhannouch on behalf of King Mohammed VI, Morocco showcased its pioneering initiatives in environmental sustainability. Notably, Morocco has achieved 40% of its electricity production capacity from renewable sources, with plans to increase this to 52% by 2030. This reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing the energy transition both nationally and internationally.

24 Magazine focused on a discussion at the Moroccan pavilion regarding climate adaptation measures, organized in collaboration with the International Platform for Adaptation Measures and the African Agricultural Adaptation Initiative Foundation. The session, titled "The Fundamental Role of Adaptation Measures," reviewed progress in implementing adaptation strategies and reducing climate-related risks.

Moroccan media collectively views COP29 as an essential platform for evaluating progress in mitigating climate change and exploring innovative solutions to combat its effects. The conference, held from November 11–22, has prioritized climate finance as a crucial enabler for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting vulnerable communities from escalating climate risks.