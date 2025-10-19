Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

Baku, October 19, AZERTAC

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed Sunday to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, the two countries confirmed, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that the two neighboring countries will respect each other's territory.

The defense minister said on US social media company X that the delegations from the two countries will meet again in Istanbul on Oct. 25 for detailed discussions.

Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed that an agreement was reached.

“Negotiations between representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held in Qatar, have concluded with the signing of a bilateral agreement,” Mujahid said in a statement through the US social media company X.

Mujahid said that according to the agreement, both parties have reiterated their dedication to peace, mutual respect, and the preservation of "strong and constructive neighborly relations."

Adding that both sides will avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or infrastructure, Mujahid noted that a future mechanism, mediated by third countries, will review claims and ensure the agreement is enforced.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the two sides also agreed to establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability.

It added that both parties will hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability and verification of the ceasefire’s implementation “in a reliable and sustainable manner.”

The Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the agreement would help end tensions along the border between “the two brotherly countries” and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

Border tensions escalated after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, as officials from both sides arrived in Doha for talks, which were mediated by Qatar and Türkiye.