Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 31, AZERTAC

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire during talks in Istanbul, following the most serious border clashes between the two countries in recent years, Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the ministry, both sides agreed to prolong the ceasefire for another week during discussions mediated by Türkiye and Qatar. They plan to meet again in Istanbul on November 6 to finalize the mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire.

“All parties have agreed to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the maintenance of peace and to impose penalties on any violating party,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on behalf of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the mediators, Türkiye and Qatar.

The Joint Statement noted that talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan took place on October 30 under the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar. From October 25–30, 2025, representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Qatar held meetings in Istanbul to reinforce the ceasefire initially agreed upon in Doha on October 18–19.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the ceasefire, with further implementation details to be discussed and finalized during a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6.

As mediators, Türkiye and Qatar expressed appreciation for the constructive engagement of both sides and reaffirmed their readiness to continue facilitating dialogue for lasting peace and stability.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in their most intense border conflict since the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in August 2021. The clashes prompted Türkiye and Qatar to mediate talks in Doha, which led to the ceasefire agreement on October 19.