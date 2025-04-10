Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with U.S. delegation in Islamabad

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 10, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with a U.S. delegation led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official & Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. The Prime Minister welcomed U.S. participation at the Forum and emphasized that Pakistan’s minerals sector offers immense opportunities, encouraging U.S. companies to invest in this priority area.

Acting Assistant Secretary Meyer congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the Forum, acknowledged the sector’s potential, and conveyed the interest of U.S. companies in investing. He also expressed the U.S. desire to collaborate with Pakistan on issues of shared interest and enhance bilateral ties.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Pakistan-U.S. relations not only in the bilateral context but also for regional peace and security, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with President Trump and his administration to further strengthen cooperation.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, as well as counter-terrorism.