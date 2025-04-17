President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, on April 17.

During the meeting, the sides praised the development of political relations between the two countries and highlighted the recent political consultations held at the level of foreign ministers.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to strengthening ties with Balkan countries.

The discussion also focused on expanding Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the Balkan region, including Slovenia, in the energy sector. The two sides exchanged views on future prospects in this area and stressed the importance of enhancing ties between the business communities of both countries to boost economic and trade relations.

The significance of the Middle Corridor was also discussed during the conversation. It was noted that the corridor serves as one of the key transportation arteries for developing economic and trade relations between Europe and China, presenting favorable opportunities for Slovenian companies. In this context, cooperation between the ports of Azerbaijan and Slovenia was explored.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.