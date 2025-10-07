Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
On October 7, a delegation led by Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gordan Jandroković was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić, and other officials.
