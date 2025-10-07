The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

On October 7, a delegation led by Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gordan Jandroković was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić, and other officials.

Uzbek President: Peace Declaration signed with Armenia is also a common victory for the Turkic states
Uzbek President: Peace Declaration signed with Armenia is also a common victory for the Turkic states

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Middle Corridor must ensure most favorable conditions for business community
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Middle Corridor must ensure most favorable conditions for business community

Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial
Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

Azerbaijani FM describes OTS as an important regional platform for advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development
Azerbaijani FM describes OTS as an important regional platform for advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani FM: Economic cooperation defined as a key priority for OTS
Azerbaijani FM: Economic cooperation defined as a key priority for OTS

Minister: Gabala Declaration highlights OTS’s expanding role as a constructive platform for promoting regional peace
Minister: Gabala Declaration highlights OTS’s expanding role as a constructive platform for promoting regional peace

Kubanychbek Omuraliyev: Critical outcomes were achieved at the Summit held in Gabala
Kubanychbek Omuraliyev: Critical outcomes were achieved at the Summit held in Gabala

Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers conclude 3rd CIS Games with 6 medals

11th International Book Fair wraps up in Baku

Uzbek President: Peace Declaration signed with Armenia is also a common victory for the Turkic states

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Middle Corridor must ensure most favorable conditions for business community

North Macedonia’s Minister of Energy: Azerbaijan's role as a stable supplier can significantly contribute to diversifying our sources   – INTERVIEW

Gabala hosted 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States President Ilham Aliyev delivered speech at event VIDEO

COP29 Presidency to co-host Flagship Climate Dialogue on Sea Level Fluctuations in London

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team grabs another gold at 3rd CIS Games

Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

Azerbaijani FM describes OTS as an important regional platform for advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development

Azerbaijani para-shooter crowned European champion

® Azercell joins Amazon Partner Network

Another Azerbaijani wrestler takes gold at 3rd CIS Games

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

President of Kazakhstan: Water level in the Caspian Sea is falling

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani FM: Economic cooperation defined as a key priority for OTS

New York marks Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140th anniversary with concert program

Azerbaijani wrestler claims gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala VIDEO

Minister: Gabala Declaration highlights OTS’s expanding role as a constructive platform for promoting regional peace

Kubanychbek Omuraliyev: Critical outcomes were achieved at the Summit held in Gabala

Turkish President calls to bequeath stronger Turkic World to future generations

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Turkic peoples are blood brothers, faithful to their unity

Azerbaijani women’s fencing team clinches saber silver

President Tokayev urges focus on Turkic World Vision 2040 program

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins silver medal at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

Ersin Tatar: Summit coinciding with 5th anniversary of Karabakh Victory is a source of pride

® Trendyol joins “Walk for Climate Action” in Baku

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan plays a vital role in strengthening cohesion of the Turkic world today

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Türkiye aims to make genuine contribution to peace and stability in the South Caucasus

World Bank lifts growth forecast for Middle East region in 2025

Foundation stone for mosque to be built in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan laid online VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s national fencing team claims epee silver at 3rd CIS Games

Viktor Orbán: Today in Gabala we witness the triumph of our shared values, common heritage, and strong unity

65th meeting of PABSEC’s Committee highlights role of AI in social and economic development

Uzbek President: We must continue cooperating with the world’s leading countries

Azerbaijan, Tunisia explore prospects for joint anti-doping cooperation

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final

Several documents signed at 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

Nobel Prize for physics goes to 3 scientists for discoveries in quantum mechanical tunneling

Azerbaijan and German companies sign MoU on cooperation

Combined Arms Army holds next training session with reservists

One iPhone led police to gang suspected of sending up to 40,000 stolen UK phones to China

President Ilham Aliyev: One of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangazur Corridor

President of Azerbaijan: Our common history, ethnic roots, and languages unite us as one family

President: Azerbaijan and the OTS member states implemented numerous significant investment projects

President Ilham Aliyev: We are currently developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe

President: Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridors

President: The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace

President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

President: It is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single center of power

President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage

2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum gets underway in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala VIDEO

Dengue cases surge across Bangladesh as experts call for urgent action

Release from the Press Service of the President

Several important documents approved at OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s chovgan team claims gold at 3rd CIS Games

Meeting of Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Organization of Turkic States kicks off in Gabala

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss current state of strategic partnership relations

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70

Conflict persists at the port of Montevideo

Azerbaijan delivers statement at UNESCO Executive Board’s 222nd session

Jeyhun Bayramov: Brotherhood and mutual trust within OTS provide a solid foundation for a hopeful future

Jeyhun Bayramov highlights TRIPP route’s pivotal role in diversifying regional connections

Renewables overtake coal for the first time in global electricity mix

® Kapital Bank supports girl’s education through the “We Have a Dream!” scholarship program

Heavy rain creates 122 flooding spots in Hanoi, paralyzing 30 streets

Oil prices rise in global markets

WHO: Despite smoking decline, tobacco still hooks one in five adults worldwide

Women’s leadership role in peace and security issues ‘going in reverse’, UN chief warns

Minister: Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts aim to establish peace and stability in the region

Death toll hits 51 in Nepal's rain-induced disasters

Kazakhstan leads in life expectancy in Central Asia

Ferry sinks at Zamboanga port amid bad weather

Belarus, Oman sign package of documents on cooperation

Ancient ‘living fossil’ tadpole shrimp discovered in central Iran

Central Bank to release silver coin marking 125 years of emergency medical care in Bulgaria

12,000-year-old pillar carved with human face uncovered in SE Türkiye

Kyrgyzstan declares 2028 Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov

Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala

Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years

Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership VIDEO

Azerbaijani screenwriter and actor awarded at 2025 Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival in Aktau

Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver

Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games

  • 06.10.2025 [18:08]