Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saqr Ghobash arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit on October 28.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries, the Speaker was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the Working Group for Azerbaijan-UAE Interparliamentary Relations Javanshir Pashazade, and other officials.

As part of the visit, Speaker Saqr Ghobash will hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the prospects for bilateral relations.