Thai official expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for excellent hosting of COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

"Thailand is one of the countries highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change," said Montri Intasen, an employee of the Royal Forest Department of the Ministry of National Resources and Environment of Thailand, in his interview with AZERTAC.

Emphasizing the need for serious measures to create a greener world, Montri Intasen added: "I believe the institution I represent can contribute to these efforts. Green areas should be increased not only in Thailand but also in other countries."

The Thai official also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent hosting of COP29.