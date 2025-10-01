11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Baku International Book Fair began, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, was held at the Baku Expo Center on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by MPs, officials, as well as literary figures and foreign guests.

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), a media partner of the exhibition, is also among the participants of the 11th Baku International Book Fair with its stand.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis, People's Artist, said that this international exhibition demonstrates Azerbaijan's cultural potential, the advancement of its publishing industry, and strengthening of its ties with world literature.

Speaking at the event, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, described book expositions as a pivotal event in the cultural life of society. He said such events not only aim to showcase new books but also create broad avenues for cultivating reading culture, reinforcing reading habits, and facilitating exchange of scientific and literary ideas.

Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), emphasized that such international exhibitions hold profound significance not only in terms of culture, but also in terms of expanding education, particularly legal awareness.

Other speakers at the event - Chingiz Abdullayev, People's Writer, First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture, and Shamil Sadiq, Chairman of Azerbaijan Publishers Public Union, underscored the vital role of exhibitions in promoting the reading culture in the country.

This year, the exhibition is dedicated to the theme “Techno-man: yesterday's legend, today's event” and will provide an opportunity for broad discussions on the impact of technology on human life in the scientific and cultural sphere of the modern era. 68 foreign organizations from 23 countries, more than 123 local publishing-printing and book-related enterprises will participate in the exhibition.

The 11th Baku International Book Fair will be historic, featuring the largest number of foreign participants ever, including first-time attendance from Spain, Kuwait, and Indonesia.

Over the exhibition’s 7 days, over 220 events are scheduled in presentation zones, stands, and conference rooms, including master classes, book presentations on topical issues like inclusion, book signings, conferences, and cooperation platforms for the book industry.

The fair will also feature a dedicated "Children's World" with storytimes and performances, offering reading opportunities for every member of the family.

Entrance to the exhibition, which will run until October 7, is free of charge.