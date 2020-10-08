Armenian armed forces shell our human settlements, Defense Ministry
08.10.2020 [13:57]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Barda and Aghjabadi districts, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate measures, the ministry said.
