Armenian armed forces shell our human settlements, Defense Ministry

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Barda and Aghjabadi districts, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate measures, the ministry said.

