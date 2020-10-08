  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian armed forces shell our human settlements, Defense Ministry

    08.10.2020 [13:57]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC 

    The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Barda and Aghjabadi districts, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate measures, the ministry said.

