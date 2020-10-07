  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Fighting continued on frontline during night

    07.10.2020 [10:16]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Battles along the entire frontline continued on the night of October 7, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijani troops have conducted combat operations in various directions of the front in order to expand the achievements of the past few days. Mutual artillery firing was recorded.

    As a result of artillery shelling fired on Armenians on October 6, the enemy’s command observation post in the defense area of the 5th regiment was destroyed. There are many dead and injured.

    The Azerbaijani troops also destroyed a tank and three cannons of Armenians.

    The Armenians face serious problems with the food supply in the 1st regiment. Consequently, the personnel of the Armenian units fled the battle positions. The enemy has serious problems with the supply of ammunition and fuel in other units as well. In some directions, due to the lack of interaction, the enemy units in the defense field fired at each other. There are dead and wounded,” the ministry said.

