    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy's "Grads" were destroyed

    09.10.2020 [16:31]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC 

    As a result of the combat operations, the Azerbaijan Army units have destroyed a large number of enemy's Grad MLRS, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

