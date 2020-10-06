  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds special meeting

    06.10.2020 [15:33]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has held a special service meeting.

    During the meeting, the current situation in the counter-offensive operation was analyzed and instructions were given to continue the planned, purposeful, and consistent destruction of the enemy forces.

    The Minister of Defense instructed the troops to take vital important and necessary activities in the liberated territories.

    The Minister said that if the enemy uses Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, adequate retaliatory actions would be taken. The Minister ordered the Azerbaijan Army to plan actions to deliver strikes at the military-strategic infrastructure on enemy territory using the weapons with great destructive power.

    AZERTAG.AZ
