    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan conducts combat operations to liberate its lands

    28.09.2020 [10:45]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijani units carry out combat operations to destroy the enemy and liberate our occupied lands,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

