Missile launched from Armenia in direction of Mingachevir shot down in air

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC A ballistic target launched from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir was detected by Azerbaijan's Air Defense Systems and destroyed at an altitude of more than 20 kilometers, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

