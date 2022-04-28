UEFA Europa League semifinal round to begin on Thursday

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The semifinal round of the UEFA Europa League will begin on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the first leg of the semifinals, Red Bull Leipzig will host Rangers, while West Ham United will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the second-tier competition of European club football.

Leipzig, Rangers, and West Ham are competing for their maiden title, while Eintracht Frankfurt won the trophy once in 1980.

The second leg of the semifinals will be played on May 5 and the final game will be held at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 18.

Spanish club Sevilla have won the competition a record six times.

Spanish team Villarreal, who are the reigning champions, are competing in UEFA Champions League this season and they are due to face Liverpool in a semifinal game on Wednesday.