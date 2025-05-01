® Nar supported training sessions for students

Known for its affordable offers and focus on the regions, Nar has organized training sessions for students of the Azerbaijan University of Technology (ATU) in Ganja. The initiative aims to strengthen students’ professional skills and better prepare them for the job market.

The sessions provided students with practical knowledge not only about the basics of mobile communication but also about gaining experience in the telecom sector and setting the right career goals.

Additionally, a special training was held for the university’s teaching staff to introduce the equipment and working principles of the Nar Laboratory located on campus. Thanks to this initiative, students will be able to explore mobile communication networks under the guidance of their professors and graduate with hands-on experience.

These seminars are held as part of Nar’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy focused on education and implemented in collaboration with Azerbaijan Technological University. Nar aims to train the students as skilled professionals for the job market of Azerbaijan and contribute to the development of country’s mobile communications sector.

Further details on Nar’s education-centered social projects are available on the official website, nar.az.

