"Unity-2025" joint exercise kicks off in Uzbekistan

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

On October 14, the opening ceremony of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise, involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, was held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The national anthems of the participating countries were played during the official part of the event.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the importance of such joint exercises for the mutual exchange of experience and wished success to the participants.

A concert program featuring national songs of Uzbekistan and other countries was then presented to the participants.

In conclusion, the participating servicemen marched solemnly in front of the grandstand.