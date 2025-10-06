The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has successfully designed, built, and test-fired the UAE’s first liquid rocket engine - a milestone that cements the nation’s growing sovereign space capabilities, according to WAM.

Liquid rocket engines are at the heart of modern space exploration. They form the foundation for reusable launch vehicles, which will enable regular, sustainable access to space.

By mastering this technology, the UAE now holds the ability to design propulsion systems essential for orbital manoeuvring, station keeping, precision spacecraft positioning and future lunar and Martian missions.

The newly developed engine, a 250-newton liquid rocket thruster, equivalent to producing the force needed to lift 25 kg on Earth, was designed and developed entirely in the UAE. Engines of this class are commonly used for small satellite propulsion and orbital adjustments, making them essential for advancing space mobility.

During rigorous testing, the thruster achieved combustion efficiencies of up to 94 percent. Over 50 successful firings validated the design, reliability and consistency – performance benchmarks needed for future in-space applications.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said, “This engine is more than a technical success – it represents the foundation of a capability that will enable the UAE to design, test and ultimately deploy propulsion systems for a range of future missions. By developing this expertise here in Abu Dhabi, we are ensuring that sovereign space technology becomes a reality, and that our nation’s talent is at the centre of shaping that future.”

TII’s liquid rocket programme is centred in Abu Dhabi and brings together Emirati engineers with international experts, building a knowledge base that will empower national talent and inspire the next generation of space innovators.

The programme advances TII’s broader mission to build UAE in-space propulsion, which includes scaling propulsion designs, developing engines with regenerative cooling and ultimately enabling independent and frequent access to space to support scientific, commercial and exploratory missions.

Dr. Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher, Propulsion and Space Research Centre at TII, said, “Successfully firing the UAE’s first liquid rocket engine is a major step in building sovereign propulsion capability. This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the progress of our in-space research. With local test infrastructure underway, our focus will be on scaling propulsion systems and advancing technologies that can support future orbital and deep space missions. It’s an exciting moment – and just the first step in a much larger journey.”

While initial testing was conducted at Airborne Engineering’s facilities in the UK as part of an international collaboration, plans are underway to establish dedicated test infrastructure in the UAE to enable future cold-flow and firing tests to take place locally and support continued innovation on home soil.

The roadmap ahead includes scaling propulsion to larger engines, moving towards cryogenic propellants and supporting deep space missions – reflecting Abu Dhabi’s determination to play a meaningful role in global space exploration.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
  • 06.10.2025 [19:22]

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
  • 06.10.2025 [18:54]

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan
  • 06.10.2025 [16:12]

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88
  • 06.10.2025 [15:46]

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years
  • 06.10.2025 [15:40]

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression
  • 06.10.2025 [15:24]

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv
  • 06.10.2025 [15:22]

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January
  • 06.10.2025 [14:34]

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January

Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan
  • 06.10.2025 [14:15]

Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan

Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years

  • [21:05]

Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership

  • [20:54]

Azerbaijani screenwriter and actor awarded at 2025 Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival in Aktau

  • [20:08]

Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW

  • [20:02]

Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver

  • [19:48]

Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany

  • [19:32]

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

  • [19:22]

® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!

  • [19:14]

Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation

  • [18:54]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals

  • [18:50]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala

  • [18:44]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games

  • [18:08]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador

  • [18:03]

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [17:51]

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [17:48]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala VIDEO

Azerbaijani Paralympics shooter secure second silver at Osijek 2025 European Championships

  • [17:03]

Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Action Week showcased how to connect local with global solutions

  • [17:01]

Azerbaijan`s 3x3 basketball team into 3rd CIS Games final

  • [17:01]

Over 20,000 guests to join World Urban Forum in Baku

  • [16:59]

Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdogan

  • [16:12]

® “AzInTelecom” LLC becomes digital solutions partner of “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition — digital solutions for the restoration of Karabakh

  • [16:02]

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [15:58]

British author Jilly Cooper, famous for novels of sex and snobbery, dies at 88

  • [15:46]

Scientists warn of future risks as Earth has been getting darker over the past 20 years

  • [15:40]

Sixth day of 11th Baku International Book Fair features series of events

  • [15:33]

Azerbaijani rowers shine with four medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • [15:26]

Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression

  • [15:24]

UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv

  • [15:22]

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute successfully fires UAE’s first liquid rocket engine

  • [15:16]

Court announces documents related to Armenian armed forces' missile strikes on Ganja

  • [15:09]

Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi win Nobel medicine prize for immune discoveries

  • [14:39]

690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January

  • [14:34]

Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan

  • [14:15]

ANAMA: 156 mines and 517 UXOs neutralized last week

  • [13:58]

Hungarian PM arrives in Gabala to attend OTS Summit

  • [13:51]

Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to U.S. continues

  • [13:32]

President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [13:20]

® Azercell supports “CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference”

  • [12:37]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan women's volleyball team wins bronze medal

  • [12:33]

China's new underwater data centers could slash power by up to 90%

  • [12:23]

Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers

  • [12:19]

New light-based 3D printing method opens doors to advanced glass components

  • [12:16]
President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala VIDEO

Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months

  • [12:13]

Chinese scientists discover colder lunar mantle on moon's far side

  • [11:54]

50 candidates apply to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

  • [11:39]

What Saudi rock formation resembles a bride in a desert gown?

  • [11:37]

Lachin – Gold and Silver coin collection presented

  • [11:36]

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Lima World Championships Juniors Individuals 2025

  • [11:34]

Rescuers pull another 8 bodies from rubble

  • [11:33]

Jordan to host 3-day Conference of OIC Health Ministers in Amman

  • [11:31]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:48]

"Karabakh" breeze at AZERTAC stand on eve of historical victory anniversary

  • 05.10.2025 [20:37]

Azerbaijani boys' boxers secure 5th gold at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [20:17]

Azerbaijani judokas claim gold in mixed team event at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijani boxer claims gold in boys' category at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijani canoeist secures silver at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [16:46]

Azerbaijani boxers deliver outstanding performance at CIS games: 4th gold medal

  • 05.10.2025 [16:38]

Azerbaijani fencers claim bronze medals at CIS games

  • 05.10.2025 [16:29]

Azerbaijani boxers claim third gold at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [16:18]

After Munich, Nuremberg, Paris, and Brussels, The Hague listens to voices of Azerbaijan's mine victims

  • 05.10.2025 [14:23]

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan unite efforts of Turkic world countries in cinema art

  • 05.10.2025 [14:14]

Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes

  • 05.10.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS Games

  • 05.10.2025 [12:31]

40.93 percent of voters participated in Georgia’s elections

  • 05.10.2025 [11:08]

11th Baku International Book Fair continues

  • 05.10.2025 [11:04]

Special educational institutions mark World Teachers' Day

  • 05.10.2025 [00:35]

Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts International Barbecue Festival

  • 05.10.2025 [00:26]

Baku Climate Action Week successfully wraps up in Azerbaijan

  • 04.10.2025 [23:52]

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim seven medals at CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [22:44]

Director of Doha International Book Fair visits AZERTAC’s stand

  • 04.10.2025 [22:23]

Azerbaijani female boxers claim 10 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [21:50]

Azerbaijani karate fighters conclude 3rd CIS Games with 16-medal haul

  • 04.10.2025 [21:24]

Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board to United States continues

  • 04.10.2025 [17:27]

Azerbaijani shooter grabs 3rd CIS Games silver

  • 04.10.2025 [17:11]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan`s U-16 football team takes silver

  • 04.10.2025 [16:32]

Azerbaijan`s male fencing team finishes 3rd at CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [15:28]

Azerbaijan claims another gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • 04.10.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijan`s female boxer claims 3rd CIS Games silver

  • 04.10.2025 [15:03]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan`s fencing team claims epee bronze

  • 04.10.2025 [14:12]

Azerbaijan`s State Social Protection Fund, DOST Agency and Social Services Agency elected members of ISSA

  • 04.10.2025 [14:09]

Azerbaijani chess players ready for action at 2025 World Youth Chess Championships

  • 04.10.2025 [13:51]

Azerbaijani figure skater breaks Olympic record

  • 04.10.2025 [13:14]

Munich airport reopens after drone sightings force closure

  • 04.10.2025 [13:04]

Azerbaijan`s chovgan team into 3rd CIS Games final

  • 04.10.2025 [12:25]

Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair

  • 04.10.2025 [11:52]

Morocco, Azerbaijan explore global healthcare initiatives

  • 04.10.2025 [11:28]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $69

  • 04.10.2025 [11:21]

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female prime minister

  • 04.10.2025 [11:04]

Winners of “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” exhibition awarded

  • 04.10.2025 [10:49]

South Korea's president apologizes over poorly managed foreign adoption programs

  • 04.10.2025 [10:25]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Sona" feature film

  • 04.10.2025 [10:18]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city VIDEO

ADA University hosts conference on “Role of higher education in climate transition”

  • 03.10.2025 [22:16]

President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic world is our family!

  • 03.10.2025 [22:07]

Israel's cessation of attacks crucial for regional peace efforts: Turkish president

  • 03.10.2025 [21:41]

11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”

  • 03.10.2025 [21:35]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s Nihad Abasov claims country’s first gold medal in wrestling

  • 03.10.2025 [20:33]