Africa Grows Green Awards presented to participants as part of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A presentation ceremony of the Africa Grows Green Awards for Climate Change Innovations-2024 organized by the Association for the Sustainable Quality of Living “ISTIDAMA”, an Egyptian based NGO, was held during the 29th session (COP29) of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The event was attended by Yasmin Fouad, Minister of Environment of the Arabic Republic of Egypt, Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to Pakistani PM on Climate Change at Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and the representatives of international organizations.

The awards encourages all stakeholders from around the world to collaborate on promoting opportunities of broad-ranging support for climate entrepreneurs in Africa and the Middles East, helping them to develop business know-how, market connections, technical capacity, and providing guidance on sources and access to finance.

The primary goal of the awards is to help the climate change entrepreneurship ecosystem develop intra-regional investment opportunities through establishing cross sector networking and linkages with potential partners, investors, and customers.