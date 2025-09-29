ANAMA: 135 mines and 1,661 UXOs neutralized in one week

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

From September 22 to 28, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) conducted mine-clearance operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to ANAMA, the operations led to the detection and neutralization of 100 anti-personnel mines, 35 anti-tank mines, and 1,661 unexploded ordnances (UXOs).

During the reporting period, a total of 1,225.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.