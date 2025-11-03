Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

A series of events were held in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, Pakistan, organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency, to raise awareness of Azerbaijan among representatives of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, “Shahdag” Tourism Center, “Absheron Hotel Group,” and two local tourism companies participated in the events.

Bringing together more than 200 representatives of the Pakistani tourism industry and 21 media outlets, the events featured B2B meetings and presentations highlighting Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, including opportunities in health and business tourism.

In Islamabad, a meeting was held between Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Advisor and National Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism, to discuss cooperation in the field of tourism.