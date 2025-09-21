Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking State Sovereignty Day

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

A range of events was held across the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of 20 September, State Sovereignty Day, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The ceremonies commenced with a tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Personnel of the Azerbaijan Army were conveyed the congratulations of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The speeches emphasized that by the Decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on September 19, 2024, September 20 is celebrated as State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan every year.

It was proudly stated that the ideas of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev regarding the happy future of Azerbaijan are being successfully continued by the worthy successor of his political legacy, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that the 44-day Patriotic War and subsequent operations carried out in 2020 for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan were a historic mission that made an unparalleled contribution to sustainable peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus.

It was highlighted that State Sovereignty Day is a symbol of the centuries-old struggle of the Azerbaijani people for independence, the full restoration of the constitutional structure of the state in all the territories, the strengthening of national solidarity, and the celebration of the path to independent statehood.

As part of the events, personnel of the Azerbaijan Army visited the graves of Martyrs, laid wreaths, and honored their memory with solemn respect and reverence.