Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University held a training on “Psychological assessment procedures” in order to improve the professional level of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
At the training held with the participation of specialists invited from the Republic of Bulgaria, detailed information was provided on psychological assessment procedures, the evaluation of young soldiers’ psychological condition during their admission to the army, as well as methods for diagnosing and examining traumas that servicemen may face during their service.
Additionally, the participants were informed about the mechanisms applied by psychologists of the Bulgarian Army and their practical methods.
The training, dedicated to assessing the psychological fitness of military personnel throughout the service period, was held in an interactive form. The students consolidated their knowledge through practical exercises.
