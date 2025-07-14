Azerbaijan Army observes anniversary of Tovuz battles

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

In accordance with instructions from Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a series of events marking the fifth anniversary of the Tovuz battles were held across army corps, military formations, units, and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the commemorative events, representatives from the Ministry of Defense, regional executive authorities, families of martyrs, servicemen, and war participants visited the graves of those who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Motherland, honoring their memory.

Speakers at the events highlighted the historical significance of the Tovuz battles, recalling that on July 12, 2020, Armenian armed forces once again committed provocative actions along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, specifically in the direction of the Tovuz district. In violation of the ceasefire regime, Armenian units attempted a surprise attack using artillery to capture Azerbaijan Army positions. However, thanks to the decisive and adequate response by Azerbaijani forces, the enemy was repelled and suffered losses.

The events emphasized that the Tovuz battles played a crucial role in fostering a strong fighting spirit and a determination for victory among Azerbaijani youth. Speakers also underlined that the patriotism and bravery demonstrated by the martyrs during the battles will forever be remembered with respect and gratitude.