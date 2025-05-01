Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

An officer of the Azerbaijan Army serving as a military observer in the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) has been honored for outstanding service, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

UNMISS Force Commander Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian awarded Major Mehman Garagozov Hamdiya with a medal and an honorary certificate for exemplary fulfillment of his duties during the mission.

Major Garagozov received the award for his extraordinary bravery and courage in ensuring the successful extraction of the Long Duration Patrol from a conflict zone, prioritizing the safety of others over his own and demonstrating exceptional commitment to the mission.

On November 30, 2018, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved the deployment of four Azerbaijani servicemen to the Republic of South Sudan to participate in UNMISS under UN command.