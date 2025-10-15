Azerbaijan, Hungary explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The first round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary took place in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Hungarian side was headed by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Boglárka Illés.

During the consultations, discussions focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, and humanitarian domains, as well as on strategic energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan.

The officials highlighted opportunities to further enhance existing collaboration within international organizations. In this context, Deputy FM Fariz Rzayev expressed gratitude to his Hungarian counterpart for the excellent organization of the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on May 21 this year in Budapest. They also stressed the significance of the discussions and decisions adopted during the 12th Summit of the Council of OTS Heads of State in Gabala on October 7.

The meeting praised the outcomes of the trilateral meeting between the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and U.S. leaders in Washington on August 8, 2025. Deputy FM Rzayev briefed the Hungarian side on the establishment of peace in the region and prospects for regional cooperation. He also thanked Hungary for supporting Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories.

Other global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern were also addressed during the consultations.

During his visit, Fariz Rzayev met with several Hungarian officials and participated in roundtable discussions involving members of Hungary’s leading research centers.