Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a videoconference with Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister for Business and Made in Italy, to discuss the expansion of cooperation in trade, industry, and other sectors.

During the meeting, both sides hailed the development of economic ties based on friendship and strategic partnership. It was noted that Italy remains Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner, with numerous Italian companies operating successfully in the country across a range of sectors, including industry, transport, construction, trade, and services.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on enhancing collaboration in trade and industry, promoting partnerships between business entities, and launching mutual investment projects.