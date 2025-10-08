Azerbaijan joins 6th Eurasian Pharmaceutical Summit in Tashkent

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

From October 7 to 9, the sixth Eurasian Pharmaceutical Summit got underway at the Tashkent Pharma Park, an innovative scientific and industrial pharmaceutical cluster, according to UzA.

The event is organized in cooperation with the Global Pharmaceutical Leaders’ Club.

The summit brings together over 300 specialists from 11 countries, including industry regulators from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, as well as executives of international and local pharmaceutical companies, distributors, representatives of pharmacy chains, and experts on social programs.

Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Alisher Temirov, Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Product Safety, spoke about the rapid progress observed in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical industry over the past few years. They emphasized that the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Strategy 2020-2025 contributes to expanding local production, improving product quality, and strengthening international cooperation.

The summit focused on ensuring access to quality and affordable medicines through government initiatives, local production, and international partnerships. Participants exchanged views on strengthening public trust through pricing transparency and the digitalization of the supply chain, as well as on enhancing drug safety and efficacy through electronic registries and labeling systems. Discussions also covered future industry modeling and the development of solutions serving the interests of society.

As part of the summit, a series of international meetings and agreements is planned. Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, met with Timur Muratov, Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, along with heads of other foreign delegations. The sides discussed enhancing cooperation, strengthening research activities, and expanding local production of high-tech medicines.

Additionally, the guests were introduced to the operations of the Tashkent Pharma Park, including its capabilities, ongoing projects, and plans for future development.