Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss current state and future prospects of cooperation

On October 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Finland, priority areas during Finland's OSCE Chairpersonship, challenges facing the OSCE, the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, as well as the regional post-conflict situation and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The sides hailed the contribution of meetings held in Baku within the framework of COP29 last year and in New York during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly this September between the leaders to the development of bilateral relations. The ministers emphasized the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits and dialogue to further expand cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed priorities under Finland's OSCE Chairpersonship. Minister Bayramov noted that Finland’s tenure coincides with a period of serious security challenges in Europe. In this context, he highlighted the importance of the OSCE adapting flexibly to new realities as a multilateral platform while maintaining its relevance and functionality.

Minister Bayramov briefed his Finnish counterpart on the latest regional developments, including restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, measures taken to ensure the return of internally displaced persons, and the ongoing mine threat.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also discussed. Minister Bayramov emphasized the significance of the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia held in Washington on August 8, 2025, and the signing of the Joint Declaration. He underlined the importance of taking further steps toward signing a peace agreement and eliminating territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s constitution.

The importance of the "Trump International Peace and Prosperity Route" (TRIPP) project for restoring transport and economic ties in the region was also underscored.

Taking into account post-conflict realities, both sides welcomed the decision to terminate the activities of OSCE institutions such as the Minsk Process, the Special Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, and the High-Level Planning Group as of September 1.

Discussing the implementation of cooperation projects within the OSCE framework, Minister Bayramov noted the need to launch the Azerbaijan Cooperation Program, stressing that practical collaboration in areas such as demining, environmental assessment, and cybersecurity would be mutually beneficial.

He also highlighted the importance of OSCE initiatives in the economic and environmental dimensions, noting that the project “Promotion of Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region,” initiated by Azerbaijan, has been successfully implemented and entered its third phase.

Minister Bayramov wished Finland success in its OSCE Chairpersonship, expressing hope that it would contribute significantly to strengthening multilateral dialogue, enhancing cooperation, and revitalizing the OSCE’s activities.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.