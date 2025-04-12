Azerbaijan, Russia explore prospects for cooperation in military education

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

A delegation led by the Chief of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, Candidate of Historical Sciences, visited Azerbaijan’s National Defense University, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“During the meeting held at the National Defense University, the Rector of the University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of military education.

The guests were then presented with a briefing on the National Defense University’s history, educational system, goals, and objectives.

Following that, the Russian delegation visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

The representatives were provided with detailed information about the history and main activities of the military institute, and questions of mutual interest were answered,” the ministry said.