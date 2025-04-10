Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas are aiming for a 'medal rush' at the Tbilisi Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025, scheduled to be held on April 12-13.

Azerbaijan is sending 35 judokas to compete in 15 weight categories across both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The competition will feature 357 judokas from 15 countries.