Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas are aiming for a 'medal rush' at the Tbilisi Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025, scheduled to be held on April 12-13.
Azerbaijan is sending 35 judokas to compete in 15 weight categories across both the men’s and women’s divisions.
The competition will feature 357 judokas from 15 countries.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
- 09.04.2025 [21:13]
Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations
- 09.04.2025 [21:09]
Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria
- 09.04.2025 [19:07]
President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure
- 09.04.2025 [19:04]
Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port
- 09.04.2025 [18:37]
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [18:23]
President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies
- 09.04.2025 [17:50]
Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament
- 09.04.2025 [17:38]
Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting
- 09.04.2025 [17:29]
German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028
- 09.04.2025 [16:17]
Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died
- 09.04.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:31]
Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:25]
Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98
- 09.04.2025 [13:56]
Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security
- 09.04.2025 [12:54]
Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU
- 09.04.2025 [12:25]
Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya
- 09.04.2025 [12:01]
US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump
- 09.04.2025 [11:48]
President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia
- 09.04.2025 [11:41]
AI outperforms physicians in telemedicine, Israeli researchers say
- 09.04.2025 [11:26]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in automobile and railway transport
- 09.04.2025 [11:21]
Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River
- 09.04.2025 [11:13]