Azerbaijan signs new agreements with African countries

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held in Kampala, the capital of Uganda on October 15-16.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs participated in the event.

The discussions focused on enhancing global peace and security, advancing sustainable development, increasing NAM’s institutional potential, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East and other topical issues on the agenda.

Addressing the meeting, Samir Sharifov highlighted the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan during the country’s NAM Chairmanship, as well as its contributions to improve NAM’s institutional potential, stressing the importance of strengthening solidarity and unity among the NAM member states.

The Azerbaijani deputy FM briefed the participants about the latest progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization agenda, as well as Azerbaijan’s large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in its liberated territories.

An agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports were signed on the margins of the meeting.

These documents will contribute to expanding Azerbaijan's bilateral relations with African countries, facilitate mutual visits, and further strengthen diplomatic ties.