Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore cooperation in military education

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Rector of the National Defense University (NDU), Major General Gunduz Abdulov met with a delegation led by Rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in a High-Level Dialogue Meeting planned to be held between the National Defense Universities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Welcoming the guests, Major General G.Abdulov informed them about the educational system and process of the university, the rules and statistics of admission to special educational institutions subordinate to NDU through the digital system, as well as plans for the future. The Rector spoke about the care shown by the head of state to the development of the military educational system, and the measures being taken in the Azerbaijan Army to train professional personnel.

Stressing that such meetings positively contribute to the relations between the two countries in the field of military education, Professor E. Afyoncu highlighted the importance of mutual visits.

At the meeting between the leadership of the universities, the sides had a detailed exchange of views on the work done to further expand cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the field of military education, long-term plans, as well as on other issues of interest.

At the end of the meeting, the Turkish guest signed the university's Book of Remembrance.