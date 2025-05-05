Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail development of cooperation in military education

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by Rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, who is on a visit to the country to participate in a High-Level Dialogue Meeting between the National Defense Universities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

First, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and honored their blessed memory.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Z.Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister noted that the current military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye develops in the field of military education sphere, as in all areas.

Professor E. Afyoncu, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as conveyed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan. The guest highlighted the positive impact of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in the field of science and education on strengthening the modern national personnel potential of the armies of both fraternal countries.

Then, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the guests and emphasized the mutual benefits of the upcoming High-Level Dialogue Meeting for military educational institutions of both countries, as well as discussed the current state and issues of further expansion and development of cooperation between the two countries in the military educational field.

During the meeting, the sides held a broad exchange of views on a number of topics of mutual interest.