Azerbaijani and Croatian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković made joint statements to the press following a bilateral meeting.

Sahiba Gafarova described the official visit of the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament to Azerbaijan as a significant milestone marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis expressed confidence that Gordan Jandroković’s visit would contribute to further deepening relations between the two countries and their legislative bodies.

The meeting underscored the crucial role of parliamentary cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting the active work of friendship groups in both parliaments, regular participation of delegations in events hosted by each side, and engagement in various international parliamentary organizations.

Sahiba Gafarova noted the broad opportunities for further enhancing interparliamentary relations, emphasizing that Gordan Jandroković’s visit reflects a shared intention to make full use of these opportunities.

Gordan Jandroković stated that Croatia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and friendly countries maintaining intensive political dialogue and excellent economic relations. He praised Azerbaijan’s outstanding economic achievements and its important role not only in the South Caucasus but also beyond the region.

He emphasized that Croatia strongly supports the progress made so far towards advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Speaker of the Croatian Parliament reiterated his country’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies.