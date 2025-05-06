Azerbaijani and Turkish National Defense Universities hold high-level dialogue event

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The "High-Level Dialogue event on improving the training and educational process" between the National Defense Universities (NDUs) of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of National Defense University on the occasion of 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The event was attended by Rectors of NDUs, chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, heads of educational institutions, officers, professor and teachers of both countries.

The event participants visited the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev installed within the institute’s territory, and the Memorial Complex honoring the memory of Shehids and laid flowers.

At the official part of the event held at the club of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the blessed memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and victims, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and independence of both countries, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye accompanied by the military orchestra were performed.

In his opening speech, Rector of the Azerbaijan National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov welcomed the participants and characterized the High-Level Dialogue event in the field of military education between the Azerbaijani and Turkish NDUs as a significant event. The Rector especially emphasized that the participation of the delegation from fraternal Türkiye in today’s event reflects the policy set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan toward the development of the two strategic partner states, as well as the strategic alliance relations in the field of military education. Major General Gunduz Abdulov noted that the approach on bringing together educational institutions and types of troops to discuss issues related to the training of military personnel, particularly officers, is implemented for the first time in the Azerbaijan Army based on the Turkish experience. The Rector highlighted that the meetings and events organized in recent years are notable for their effectiveness in the field of military education for both fraternal countries.

Speaking afterwards, the Rector of the Turkish National Defense University, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, noted that the implementation of innovations achieved in the military educational field, a crucial part of the long-standing Azerbaijani - Turkish cooperation that is currently at its peak, is an indicator of fraternal and indestructible ties between the two countries.

In the end, the working groups on improving the educational process carried out the activities in accordance with the plan.