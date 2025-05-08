Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces representatives hold meeting

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

As part of the cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces, military representatives of the fraternal Türkiye, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the ships and training centers of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the visit, the sides exchanged views on the protection of critical infrastructure, ship repairs, maintenance and construction of new ships.

The sides contributed to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation by exchanging experience.