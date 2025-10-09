Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, met with a delegation led by the Commander of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defence, Major General Rashed Mohamed Al Shamsi, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

First, the guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, at the Alley of Honor, where they laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

The UAE delegation then visited the Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Following the official welcoming ceremony at the Air Force Central Command Post, a meeting was held between the commanders of the Azerbaijani and UAE Air Forces.

The sides conducted a wide-ranging exchange of views on the activities of the Air Forces of both countries, discussed prospects for further cooperation, and addressed other issues of mutual interest.

Subsequently, the UAE delegation was informed about the main areas of activity of the command center, which is equipped with modern management systems in accordance with contemporary standards.

At the conclusion of the visit, the guests’ questions were addressed.