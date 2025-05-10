Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

On May 10, at 09:55, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Chambarak district opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions using small arms, the Ministry of Defense reported to AZERTAC.

“Additionally, the Armenian Ministry of Defense is attempting to create a false narrative in the international community, spreading completely inaccurate and misleading information about alleged fire by Azerbaijani Army units in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement and damage to a residential building.

We emphasize that Azerbaijani Army units do not target civilians or civilian infrastructure under any circumstances.

Azerbaijani Army units took appropriate retaliatory measures solely in the mentioned direction,” the ministry added.