Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

On October 6, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom across various sectors, including the military. He noted that these ties significantly contribute to the advancement of the armies of both nations.

Ambassador Fergus Auld, in his turn, expressed his satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries and underscored the importance of such meetings in fostering further development of bilateral relations.

The meeting, which was also attended by United Kingdom's defense attaché in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard focused on prospects for enhancing military cooperation, regional security, and other issues of common interest.