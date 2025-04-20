Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

FEEDBACK
Putin declares Easter truce, holds meeting with chief of General Staff
- 19.04.2025 [21:40]
Magnitude 3.3 quake hits Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district
- 19.04.2025 [17:05]
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Azerbaijani Culture
- 19.04.2025 [16:58]
Azerbaijan represented at 30th Rabat International Book Fair
- 19.04.2025 [15:18]
Strong earthquake tremors shake cities across Pakistan
- 19.04.2025 [14:42]
Beijing hosts world's first humanoid half marathon
- 19.04.2025 [13:02]
Musk's SpaceX is frontrunner to build Trump's Golden Dome missile shield
- 19.04.2025 [12:01]
ADB to help establish first energy storage facility in Georgia
- 19.04.2025 [11:14]
Starmer, Trump discuss trade ties, global security issues
- 19.04.2025 [10:42]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire
- 19.04.2025 [10:27]
Baku hosts inauguration of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2025
- 18.04.2025 [21:12]
New edition of Greek version of IRS magazine published
- 18.04.2025 [20:28]
Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan Air Force
- 18.04.2025 [18:41]
Azerbaijani, Turkish Naval Forces discuss prospects for cooperation
- 18.04.2025 [18:26]
US strikes on Yemen oil terminal kill at least 58, Houthis say
- 18.04.2025 [17:04]
EU invests €86m to boost water resilience and climate action
- 18.04.2025 [16:53]
Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visit Khankendi
- 18.04.2025 [16:40]
To the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan
- 18.04.2025 [16:26]
Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan tour city of Shusha
- 18.04.2025 [16:25]
New edition of Arabic version of IRS magazine published
- 18.04.2025 [16:11]
Victim recalls defendant Madat Babayan: He booted me and called me a ‘Turk’
- 18.04.2025 [15:51]
Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan arrive in Shusha
- 18.04.2025 [15:49]
Second Life exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
- 18.04.2025 [15:39]
SCO Secretary General kicks off Pakistan visit
- 18.04.2025 [15:19]
Nizami’s "Khamsa" in the creation of Gara Garayev
- 18.04.2025 [15:05]
Global EV adoption fails to cut CO2
- 18.04.2025 [14:36]
South Korean army holds nighttime firing drills in border county of Goseong
- 18.04.2025 [13:50]
To Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye
- 18.04.2025 [13:26]
US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal: Ukrainian minister
- 18.04.2025 [12:38]
Kazakh delegation visits Commando and Special Forces military units
- 18.04.2025 [11:56]
Mongolia reports 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases
- 18.04.2025 [11:22]
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $69
- 18.04.2025 [10:57]
Japan enacts emergency animal shooting law amid surge in bear attacks
- 18.04.2025 [10:56]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 18.04.2025 [10:50]
Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara
- 17.04.2025 [21:01]
Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria
- 17.04.2025 [20:55]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum
- 17.04.2025 [20:44]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting
- 17.04.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Palestinian ambassador
- 17.04.2025 [20:23]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects
- 17.04.2025 [19:31]
Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements
- 17.04.2025 [19:23]
EU authorizes Eisai-Biogen's drug for early Alzheimer's treatment
- 17.04.2025 [18:24]
Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region
- 17.04.2025 [18:16]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World wraps up in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [17:34]
Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree
- 17.04.2025 [17:32]
Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade
- 17.04.2025 [17:14]
Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [17:05]
Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract
- 17.04.2025 [16:50]
EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia
- 17.04.2025 [16:10]
Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi
- 17.04.2025 [15:53]
China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector
- 17.04.2025 [15:43]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [15:16]
® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub
- 17.04.2025 [15:00]