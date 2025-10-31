Azerbaijani, Kazakh Defense Ministers meet in Almaty

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Kazakhstan, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, on October 31, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on friendship and brotherhood and discussed the current state of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields.

The meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on prospects for the development of bilateral military relations, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

The Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan presented Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the “Medal for Contribution to the Development of International Cooperation.”

At the end of the meeting, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a military cooperation plan for 2026.