Azerbaijani rowers claim five more medals at President Cup 2025

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rowers grabbed five more medals at the International President Cup 2025 regatta, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, held in Sugovushan, Tartar district.

Alimurad Hajizade (born 2009-2010), Nurlan Pashayev (born 2006-2007), and pair Mustafa Velizade/Elmir Tarverdiyev (born 2011-2012) clinched silvers, while Alimurad Hajizade (born 2011-2012) and pair Sanan Jafarzade/Tahir Movsumov (born 2011-2012) earned bronzes of the tournament.