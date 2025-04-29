Azerbaijani savate fighters capture four medals in Bulgaria

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters have captured four medals, including a gold in World Open Savate held in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Fighter Aghamirza Mahmudbayli stood atop the podium in the men’s 30kg weight class, winning the gold medal.

Beyrak Baghirov (80kg) and Sanan Babazade (+85kg) clinched silvers, while Uzeyir Masimov (36kg) bagged a bronze medal for the country.

Savate (also known as savate boxing) is a French combat sport that uses the hands and feet as weapons combining elements of English boxing with graceful kicking techniques. It is a sport with a long history. It began in France in the 18th century.

Savate is an educational sport developing important personal qualities: Ethics, Aesthetics, Education, Effectiveness. International Savate competitions are known for their atmosphere of friendship and good sportsmanship. Participation, fair play, discipline, and respect of the rules and the person are actively encouraged.