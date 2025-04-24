Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in “KURTARAN-2025” exercise

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani servicemen have departed for Türkiye to participate in the “KURTARAN-2025” international exercise, to be held in Marmaris, Türkiye, until April 30.

The exercise is expected to involve the participation of the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force and Coast Guard Forces of the Republic of Türkiye.

As part of the exercise, a Distinguished Visitors Day is also planned.

According to the plan, various types of troops will fulfill assigned tasks in interoperability with each other as part of the exercise.