Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

On October 9, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, met with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the successful development of the fraternal ties and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various domains, particularly in the field of defense. The Ministers reaffirmed that the further enhancement of military cooperation remains a key priority for the heads of state of both nations.

The importance of such high-level engagements in reinforcing bilateral relations was emphasized, with both parties expressing confidence in the continued advancement of cooperation.

The discussions also encompassed a broad range of topics, including military, military-technical, and military-educational collaboration. In addition, the Ministers exchanged views on regional security issues, mechanisms for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, and other matters of mutual interest.