Azerbaijani weightlifter, European champion, sets new records
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani weightlifter Ravin Almammadov achieved a remarkable triumph by claiming the European championship title in the men’s 79kg category at the continental competition held in Durres, Albania.
Almammadov lifted 151kg in the snatch event to earn a bronze medal, before successfully hoisting 189kg in the clean and jerk, securing the gold medal and the overall European crown.
His combined total of 340kg (151+189) not only earned him the championship title but also set new European Championships records in both the clean and jerk and the total lift.
