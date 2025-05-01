Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds command-staff exercise

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Command-staff exercise was conducted in accordance with the training plan of the Combined Arms Army for 2025, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The units involved in the exercise were put on alert and withdrawn to the training areas, their maneuverability, as well as skills of the commanders and headquarters in controlling units under operational conditions were checked.

During the exercise, conducted in conditions close to real combat, the units destroyed the targets of imaginary enemy.

The tasks set during the command-staff exercise were successfully completed.